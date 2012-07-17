New Issue- KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2016 bond

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.661
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.6bp
Over the 2.75 pct April 2016 OBL 160
Payment Date July 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank &
Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
