New Issue- KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2016 bond
July 17, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.661

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.6bp

Over the 2.75 pct April 2016 OBL 160

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank &

Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1MBCB3

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
