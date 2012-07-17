FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NordLB prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-NordLB prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank

Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.636

Yield 1.553 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.7bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ING, Natixis,

NordLB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0808555162

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
