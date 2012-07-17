FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NWB prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN
#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- NWB prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 55bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 55bp

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
