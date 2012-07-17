New Issue- NWB prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 55bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 55bp
Payment Date July 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
