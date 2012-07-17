New Issue- NWB prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 55bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 55bp

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

