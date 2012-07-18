FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ascendas Hospitality cuts IPO size, drops Korea hotel
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 7:52 AM / 5 years ago

Ascendas Hospitality cuts IPO size, drops Korea hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust on Wednesday cut the size of its planned initial public offering and removed a Korean hotel from its initial portfolio.

Ascendas will now sell 437.325 million stapled securities, from between 506.075 million and 529.648 million units previously, at S$0.88 apiece, according to an amended prospectus filed on Wednesday.

The Pullman Ambassador Changwon hotel was listed as one of the trust’s assets in a draft prospectus but was removed from the latest version, reducing the value of the portfolio to S$1.05 billion from S$1.18 billion.

It is not clear why the asset has been removed from the trust. Ascendas Hospitality said in its initial prospectus the vendor of the South Korean hotel, Dosiwasaram Co Ltd, had obtained consent from some of its creditors to sell the property, but there was no guarantee all consents had been secured. [IDF:nL4E8II19J]

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
