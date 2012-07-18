New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2014 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2014
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price 102.1375
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 455 million Turkish lira
When fungible
