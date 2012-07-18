FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-WM Morrison prices 400 mln stg 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-WM Morrison prices 400 mln stg 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WM Morrison Supermarkets plc

Guarantor Safeway Limited

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date July 27, 2026

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.310

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date July 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0808629389

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

