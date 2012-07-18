New Issue-ICAP prices 125 mln stg 2018 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ICAP Plc
Guarantor ICAP Group Holdings Plc
Issue Amount 125 million Sterling
Maturity Date July 31, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) lloyds Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 1000-100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
