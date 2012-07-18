FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ICAP prices 125 mln stg 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ICAP prices 125 mln stg 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ICAP Plc

Guarantor ICAP Group Holdings Plc

Issue Amount 125 million Sterling

Maturity Date July 31, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) lloyds Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 1000-100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0805454872

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
