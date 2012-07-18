New Issue- NTT Finance prices $500 mln 2017 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NTT Finance Corporation

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.727

Yield 1.557 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 2017 UST

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0807649362

