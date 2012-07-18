New Issue-KEXIM prices 1.75 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export and Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion Renmin bi

Maturity Date July 27, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer yild 3.25 pct

Payment Date July 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000 - 1

Governing Law English

