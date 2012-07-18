FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln Russian ruble to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 2:02 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln Russian ruble to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date July 16, 2019

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 97.75

Reoffer price 97.75

Yield 7.931 pct

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.575 pct

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0801408435

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
