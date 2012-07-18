FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rabobank Nederland adds 250 mln stg to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Rabobank Nederland adds 250 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date September 10, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 107.631

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.65 billion sterling

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0809083859

ISIN XS0451037062

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
