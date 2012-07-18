New Issue- Rabobank Nederland adds 250 mln stg to 2015 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date September 10, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 107.631

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.65 billion sterling

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0809083859

ISIN XS0451037062

