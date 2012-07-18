New Issue-EIB increases 200 mln NOK 2018 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 31, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 105.15
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
