New Issue-CIMB prices $350 mln 2017 bond

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower CIMB Bank Berhad

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date July 26, 2017

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.393

Yield 2.505 pct

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 2017 UST

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CIMB, Citigroup & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

