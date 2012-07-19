New Issue-CIMB prices $350 mln 2017 bond

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CIMB Bank Berhad
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date July 26, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.393
Yield 2.505 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 2017 UST
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CIMB, Citigroup & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.