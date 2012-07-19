FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG prices 250 mln stg 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 3:17 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BNG prices 250 mln stg 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.634

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct DUE 2018 UKT

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

