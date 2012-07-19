New Issue-EIB prices $3.5 bln 2017 bond

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.5 billion

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.42

Spread 64.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 30 2017 UST

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

