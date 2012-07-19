FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices $3.5 bln 2017 bond
July 19, 2012 / 4:32 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB prices $3.5 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.5 billion

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.42

Spread 64.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 30 2017 UST

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
