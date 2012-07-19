New Issue-EIB prices $3.5 bln 2017 bond

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.5 billion
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.42
Spread 64.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 30 2017 UST
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1-10-100
