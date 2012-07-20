FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SB Capital adds $750 mln to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
July 20, 2012 / 7:22 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-SB Capital adds $750 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower SB Capital SA

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date February 07, 2022

Coupon 6.125 pct

Issue price 108.438

Yield 5.0 pct

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi &

Troika Dialog

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0781019467

Permanent ISIN XS0743596040

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
