New Issue- Rentenbank adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond
July 20, 2012 / 8:27 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Rentenbank adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank)

Guarantor Germany

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date March 9, 2022

Coupon 5.5 pct

Yield 4.22 pct

Issue price 108.2520

Reoffer price 108.2520

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date July 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi and NAB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total to A$650 mln when fungible

Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

