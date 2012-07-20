Sinopec H1 oil output up 4.3 percent on year

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s second largest oil and gas producer, Sinopec Corp , produced 163 million barrels of crude oil in the first half of this year, up 4.3 percent on year.

Natural gas output in the same period rose 14 percent to 289.9 billion cubic feet, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Asia’s largest refiner processed 109.8 million metric tons of crude oil (807 million barrels) in the first six months, up only 1.13 percent from the same period last year, due to heavy refining losses.

The production data is not audited, the company said. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)