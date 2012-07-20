FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec H1 oil output up 4.3 percent on year
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 20, 2012 / 9:42 AM / in 5 years

Sinopec H1 oil output up 4.3 percent on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s second largest oil and gas producer, Sinopec Corp , produced 163 million barrels of crude oil in the first half of this year, up 4.3 percent on year.

Natural gas output in the same period rose 14 percent to 289.9 billion cubic feet, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Asia’s largest refiner processed 109.8 million metric tons of crude oil (807 million barrels) in the first six months, up only 1.13 percent from the same period last year, due to heavy refining losses.

The production data is not audited, the company said. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.