New Issue-BNG adds 75 mln stg to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
July 20, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BNG adds 75 mln stg to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.73

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2018 UKT

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 325 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0809685158

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

