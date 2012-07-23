FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 200 mln euro to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 200 mln euro to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW &

Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1MLUW0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

