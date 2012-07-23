New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 200 mln euro to 2019 bond

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW &

Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1MLUW0

