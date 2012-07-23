New Issue-BNG adds 150 mln NOK to 2016 bond

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV(BNG)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 105.045
Reoffer price 105.045
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.2 billion Norwegian crown
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0810328582
Data supplied by International Insider.