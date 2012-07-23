New Issue-BNG adds 150 mln NOK to 2016 bond

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV(BNG)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 105.045

Reoffer price 105.045

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.2 billion Norwegian crown

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0810328582

ISIN XS0679929389

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.