New Issue-African Development Bank adds A$100 mln to 2022 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower African Development Bank
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date March 23, 2022
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 110.595
Reoffer yield 3.92 pct
Spread 120.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$850 million
When fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,