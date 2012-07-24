FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN
July 24, 2012

New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2018

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date July 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1FF7

