New Issue- EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 9:58 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 19, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp

Issue price 99.319

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 38bp

Payment Date August 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.6 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0487944752

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
