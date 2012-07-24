New Issue- EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2015 FRN

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 19, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp

Issue price 99.319

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 38bp

Payment Date August 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.6 billion sterling

ISIN XS0487944752

Data supplied by International Insider.