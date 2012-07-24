New Issue-Wesfarmers prices 650 mln euro 2022 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wesfarmers Ltd

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date August 02, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.098

Reoffer yield 2.855 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.2bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date Auguat 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS &

Societe Generale

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0810622935

Data supplied by International Insider.