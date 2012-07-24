New Issue-CFG Investment prices $300 mln 2019 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CFG Investment SAC

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date July 30, 2019

Coupon 9.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies,

Standard Chartered Bank & Rabo Securities

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law New York

