New Issue-CFG Investment prices $300 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 2:23 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CFG Investment prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CFG Investment SAC

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date July 30, 2019

Coupon 9.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies,

Standard Chartered Bank & Rabo Securities

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law New York

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
