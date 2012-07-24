New Issue-RAB adds 75 mln SFR to 2015 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Rossel‘khozbank OAO
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 17, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 302.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 425 million Swiss francs
When fungible
