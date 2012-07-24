FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-RAB adds 75 mln SFR to 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 3:09 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-RAB adds 75 mln SFR to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Rossel‘khozbank OAO

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 17, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 302.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 425 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0190653870

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.