New Issue- IFC prices 150 mln Brazilian real 2015 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.7605

Payment Date August 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Notes will settle in dollars

ISIN XS0811020584

