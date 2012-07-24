New Issue- IFC prices 150 mln Brazilian real 2015 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.7605
Payment Date August 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Notes will settle in dollars
