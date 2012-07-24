FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IFC prices 150 mln Brazilian real 2015 bond
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 3:58 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- IFC prices 150 mln Brazilian real 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.7605

Payment Date August 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Notes will settle in dollars

ISIN XS0811020584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
