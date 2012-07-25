FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA adds 250 mln euros to 2016 FRN
July 25, 2012 / 12:32 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EAA adds 250 mln euros to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30 bp

Reoffer price 99.82

Payment Date August 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion

euro when fungible

Launched under Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

Temp ISIN DE000EAA0KX3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
