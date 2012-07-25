New Issue-EAA adds 250 mln euros to 2016 FRN

Jul 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30 bp

Reoffer price 99.82

Payment Date August 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion

euro when fungible

Launched under Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

Temp ISIN DE000EAA0KX3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.