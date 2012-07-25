New Issue-Unibail prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date August 1, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.972
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170.4
bp over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Payment Date August 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC,
JPMorgan & Lloyds
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.