New Issue- ICO adds 50 mln euros to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 11:49 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- ICO adds 50 mln euros to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2016

Coupon 3.875 pct

Payment Date August 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0759269441

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

