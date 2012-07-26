New Issue- ICO adds 50 mln euros to 2016 bond

July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2016

Coupon 3.875 pct

Payment Date August 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0759269441

