New Issue- ICO adds 50 mln euros to 2016 bond

July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2016
Coupon 3.875 pct
Payment Date August 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro
when fungible
