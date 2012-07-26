FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NextEra Energy profit up on higher usage, lower costs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 12:17 PM / 5 years ago

NextEra Energy profit up on higher usage, lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc, the largest renewable power company in the United States, posted a 5 percent increase in quarterly profit as usage at its main unit rose and costs fell.

Second-quarter profit rose to $607 million, or $1.45 per share, from $580 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.26 per share. Analysts on an average were expecting $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue at the Juno Beach, Florida-based company fell 7 percent to $3.67 billion, compared with analysts’ expectation of $3.92 billion. Costs dipped 13 percent to $2.65 billion.

Underlying usage at its unit, Florida Power & Light Co, grew 1.7 percent, NextEra said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.