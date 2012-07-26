FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SEK prices 325 mln stg 2016 bond
July 26, 2012 / 12:54 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-SEK prices 325 mln stg 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB

Issue Amount 325 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.742

Reoffer price 99.742

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2016 UKT

Payment Date August 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0811621159

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

