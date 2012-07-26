FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sumitomo Mitsui prices 600 mln renminbi 2015 bond
July 26, 2012 / 2:07 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Sumitomo Mitsui prices 600 mln renminbi 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing

Company Ltd

Issue Amount 600 million renminbi

Maturity Date August 03, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.0 pct

Payment Date August 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko, Bochk, Goldman Sachs, HSBG &

Daiwa

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000 - 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

