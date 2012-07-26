New Issue- FMS prices 350 mln STG 2015 FRN

July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date August 3, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 23bp
Payment Date August 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
