New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 100 mln euro 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
July 27, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 100 mln euro 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 06, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HSH32W4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
