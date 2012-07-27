New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 100 mln euro 2014 bond

July 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 06, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date August 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.