New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 100 mln euro 2014 bond

July 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 06, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HSH32W4

