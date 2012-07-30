FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 250 mln SEK 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 250 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 08, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

