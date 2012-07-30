New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 250 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Jul 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 08, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

