New Issue-America Movil prices 750 mln stg 2041 bond
July 30, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-America Movil prices 750 mln stg 2041 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower America Movil SAB de CV

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date August 07, 2041

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 97.828

Reoffer price 97.828

Yield 4.511 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2038 UKT

Payment Date August 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0812855277

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

