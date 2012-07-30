New Issue-America Movil prices 750 mln stg 2041 bond

July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower America Movil SAB de CV
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date August 07, 2041
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 97.828
Reoffer price 97.828
Yield 4.511 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2038 UKT
Payment Date August 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
