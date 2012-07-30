FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 04, 2014

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price 104.468

Payment Date August 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total to 515 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0553081448

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
