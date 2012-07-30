New Issue-Shui On Development adds $400 mln 2015 bond

Jul 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Shui On Development Holding Limited
Guarantor Shui On Land Limited
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date February 16, 2015
Coupon 9.75 pct
Issue price 102.785
Payment Date August 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total $875 million
When fungible
