New Issue-Shui On Development adds $400 mln 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Shui On Development adds $400 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Shui On Development Holding Limited

Guarantor Shui On Land Limited

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date February 16, 2015

Coupon 9.75 pct

Issue price 102.785

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank

& UBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total $875 million

When fungible

ISIN XS074530583

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
