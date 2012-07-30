New Issue-Shui On Development adds $400 mln 2015 bond

Jul 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Shui On Development Holding Limited

Guarantor Shui On Land Limited

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date February 16, 2015

Coupon 9.75 pct

Issue price 102.785

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank

& UBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total $875 million

When fungible

ISIN XS074530583

