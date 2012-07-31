FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Hampson takes itself off the block, asks for trading suspension
July 31, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Britain's Hampson takes itself off the block, asks for trading suspension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - British aero engineer Hampson Industries said it had taken itself off the block, terminating a sale process initiated earlier this year, and sought immediate suspension of trading in its shares.

The company, which supplies tools and components to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said it was reviewing its remaining options, including hiving off its U.S. and non-U.S. operations with the backing of its lenders.

“In that context, the group is entering into a period of exclusivity with a third party in relation to a potential disposal of the group’s U.S. operations,” the company said in a statement.

Hampson also said it had entered into covenant waivers with its lenders until Sept. 28 to get more time to implement either the disposals or a financial restructuring of its operations.

The company, struggling with a heavy debt load, had put itself up for sale in February and had said it had received indicative offers for its UK-based BHW Components unit and its Indian operations which had already been put up for sale.

Shares in the West Midlands-based company, whose market value has been reduced to 630,000 pounds, closed at 0.225 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

