New Issue-SEK prices $250 mln 2015 FRN
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-SEK prices $250 mln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date August 06, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 48bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 48bp

Payment Date August 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2 - 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN US00254ELN03

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

