New Issue- KfW adds 500 mln Renminbi to 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- KfW adds 500 mln Renminbi to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date May 21, 2014

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.999

Payment Date August 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.075 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion Renminbi

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s Note programme

ISIN XS0783008765

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
