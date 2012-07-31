New Issue- KfW adds 500 mln Renminbi to 2014 bond

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date May 21, 2014
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.999
Payment Date August 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.075 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion Renminbi
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s Note programme
Data supplied by International Insider.