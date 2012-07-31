New Issue-SEK prices C$100 mln 2016 bond

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AB Svenska Exportkredit (SEK)

Issue Amount C$100

Maturity Date August 10, 2016

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.134

Payment Date August 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under Issuer’s unlimited programme

for the continuous Issuance of Debt Instruments

