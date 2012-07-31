FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SEK prices C$100 mln 2016 bond
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-SEK prices C$100 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AB Svenska Exportkredit (SEK)

Issue Amount C$100

Maturity Date August 10, 2016

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.134

Payment Date August 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under Issuer’s unlimited programme

for the continuous Issuance of Debt Instruments

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

