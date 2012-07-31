New Issue- Sparebank prices 500 mln NOK 2019 bond

July 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 7, 2019

Coupon 3.4 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond programme

ISIN NO0010655368

