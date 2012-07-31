FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sparebank prices 500 mln NOK 2019 bond
July 31, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Sparebank prices 500 mln NOK 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 7, 2019

Coupon 3.4 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond programme

ISIN NO0010655368

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
