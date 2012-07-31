New Issue-Kommunekredit adds $308 mln to 2014 FRN

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $308 million

Maturity Date April 23, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.271

Payment Date August 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS0813384186

