New Issue-Kommunekredit adds $308 mln to 2014 FRN

July 31 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $308 million
Maturity Date April 23, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price 100.271
Payment Date August 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
