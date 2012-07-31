FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-TfL prices 500 mln stg 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-TfL prices 500 mln stg 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Transport for London (TfL)

Issue Amount 500 million Sterling

Maturity Date August 09, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.103

Reoffer price 99.103

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date August 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0813371100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

