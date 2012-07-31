New Issue-TfL prices 500 mln stg 2022 bond

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Transport for London (TfL)
Issue Amount 500 million Sterling
Maturity Date August 09, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.103
Reoffer price 99.103
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date August 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
