New Issue-NAB prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 08, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.423
Reoffer price 99.423
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 153.1bp
over the 1.75 pct July 04, 2022 DBR
Payment Date August 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & National Australia
Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.