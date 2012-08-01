FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Aareal Bank AG prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 10, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.375 pct

Payment Date August 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MLQ71

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
