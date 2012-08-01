New Issue- Deutsche Hypo adds 250 mln euros to 2017 bond

August 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 101.005

Yield 1.037 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.2bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date August 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Commerzbank,

Deutsche Bank & NordLB

Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000DHY3566

