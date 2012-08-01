New Issue- Deutsche Hypo adds 250 mln euros to 2017 bond

August 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 101.005
Yield 1.037 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.2bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date August 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank & NordLB
Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
